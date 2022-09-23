HPTNWS- 9-24-22 ANDREWS, NORMAN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Norman Leon Andrews was born August 7, 1937, in New Bern, NC, a son of the Reverend Chester J. and Ethel Prevatte Andrews. After graduating from Elise High School in Robbins, NC, he attended NCSU and graduated from High Point College with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he established lifelong friendships.

After active duty service in the US Army, he returned to High Point and joined High Point Bank and Trust Company, becoming a Branch Manager. He was later Vice-President of First Federal Savings and Loan. For 33 years, he was a Field Appraiser for First American Financial Services, a job that he always enjoyed.

