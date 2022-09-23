HIGH POINT — Norman Leon Andrews was born August 7, 1937, in New Bern, NC, a son of the Reverend Chester J. and Ethel Prevatte Andrews. After graduating from Elise High School in Robbins, NC, he attended NCSU and graduated from High Point College with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he established lifelong friendships.
After active duty service in the US Army, he returned to High Point and joined High Point Bank and Trust Company, becoming a Branch Manager. He was later Vice-President of First Federal Savings and Loan. For 33 years, he was a Field Appraiser for First American Financial Services, a job that he always enjoyed.
On Oct. 28, 1961, Norman married his college sweetheart, Anne Welborn, and the couple had a son, Allen Welborn Andrews.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anne; his son Allen (Nicole); and grandchildren Preston, Cooper, and Nash Andrews and Lily and Beck Wilson; brother, James (Jackie) Andrews of Greensboro; brother-in-law, Martin A. Maners Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews. Norman loved his family, church, and community.
As a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, he was for many years a leader in the Kerygma (Youth) program as he always enjoyed working with and mentoring young people. In addition, he served on numerous committees and he was part of the Martha & Stephen Ministry, an usher, and a member of the Welcome Committee.
Norman served as President and District Governor of the American Business Club. He volunteered with Little League Baseball teams, coached Biddy Basketball at the YMCA, and helped with the formation of the first soccer teams in High Point. In later years, he was a volunteer with the High Point Museum and Friends of the High Point Library.
Graveside Services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery on Oct. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Jeff Patterson officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Youth Program at Wesley Memorial UMC, 1225 Chestnut Dr, High Point, NC 27262; to the Children’s Home Society, P O Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415; or to the High Point Historical Society, 1859 E. Lexington Ave, High Point, NC 27262.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
