GREENSBORO — Mrs. Norma W. Rochford, age 89, a resident of Greensboro, NC since 2021, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Titusville, PA.
Mrs. Rochford was born on March 3, 1933, to the late Norman and Salome Rochford.
She was a lifelong resident of Titusville, PA, where she was a 1950 graduate of Colestock High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of sixty-three years, Raymond “Rocky” Rochford on March 19, 2015, grandson Kyle Rochford, and brother Richard Weaver.
Mrs. Rochford is survived by her children Terry Rochford and wife Jean of Titusville, PA and Kevin Rochford and wife Dona of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Ben Rochford of Ithaca, NY, Greg Rochford of Titusville, PA, Madison Gaulden and spouse Blake of Durham, NC, Kelsey Rochford of Charlotte, NC, McKenzie Rochford of Greensboro, NC, and bonus granddaughter Kristi Genopolos of Greensboro, NC; great-grandchildren Ford Gaulden and Ellis Gaulden of Durham, NC; bonus great-grandson Paul Smith of Greensboro; sister-in-laws Pat Weaver of Titusville, PA and Letty Dahle of Charlottesville, VA; special nieces and nephews including Sue Leach, Kayleen Holstein, and Mary Smith; special friends Barb Davidson, Steve and Jayla Phenice, Mary Carol Cartney, and the Fred Sampson family of Titusville, PA and Wanda Rigsbee and Arianne Dixon of Greensboro, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bruce Shorts VFW of Titusville, PA.
George Brothers Funeral Service, in Greensboro, NC, is assisting the family
of Mrs. Norma Rochford.
