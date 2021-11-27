HIGH POINT — Norma Nave Kidd, 85, of High Point, passed away, Thursday, November 25, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
Born February 8, 1936, in Johnson City, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Nave and the late Mary Vanhuss Nave. Mrs. Kidd was a retired inspector with Miller Desk and a member of Pilgrim Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Wilson and wife Barbara of Thomasville, Timothy Wilson and wife Kim of Trinity, Richard Wilson and wife Donna of Asheboro, and Michael Wilson and wife Hannah of Thomasville; daughter, Debbie Pusterino of Spendale, and Cathy Turner and husband Dale of Trinity; grandchildren, Kinsey Wilson, Kim Wilson, Gwen Graves, Carol Smith, Jason Tuner, Tyler Turner, Chris Wilson, Kasia Wilson, Kayleigh Wilson, Jayden Wilson, River Wilson, and Aiden Hassan; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Kidd, son, Roger Wilson, grandson, Wesley Smith, brother, Junior Nave, and sister, Helen Dempsey.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Pilgrim Freewill Baptist Church in Lexington with Rev. James D. Messer, Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
