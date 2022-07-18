ARCHDALE — Norma Comer Smith, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Born in High Point, NC on Oct. 15, 1934 to the late Ernest and Lucille McCarter Comer, Norma resided in this area her entire life, graduating from High Point High School in 1952. She worked as a secretary and personal assistant for Mr. Pat Brown for many years before she established her own bridal shop, the Formal House of Archdale, where she loved serving the High Point and Archdale communities. She attended Archdale United Methodist Church for many years, where she was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. She was also a long-time member of the Pride & Patience Garden Club and loved working in her flower garden. She enjoyed travel, visiting places such as Las Vegas and Europe, and often organized bus trips to numerous destinations with her church and community friends. In recent years she met for monthly meals at the Pioneer with her High School graduating class. Her true love and passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a strong Christian woman and an advocate for organ donation due to her own personal experiences. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death was her husband, Clayton Smith and a sister, Nancy Trivette.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons Rusty Smith and his wife Laura Jenkins, of Jamestown; Ken Smith and his wife, Ellen of Charlotte; and her grandchildren Jackson Connor Smith and Janie Lucille Smith.
A service to celebrate Norma’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 20, at 1 p.m., at Archdale United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Jeff Patterson and Pastor Mike Lee officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 19, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
Memorials in Norma’s memory may be made to Archdale United Methodist Church, PO Box 4096, Archdale, NC 27263.
Online condolences may be made on Norma’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
