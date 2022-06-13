ARCHDALE — Norma Yvonne Yates Bowman, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
Norma “Nannie” was born in Guilford County on May 20, 1954 to the late Donald Yates and Gladys Yates. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Woodrow Bowman.
Nannie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fishin’ and huntin’. She enjoyed her time watching cooking shows and “Soaps”. She valued her time with her family and friends.
Norma is survived by daughters, Lisa Marie Freeman and fiancé, Josh, Danna Michelle Baity and husband, Daniel; brother, Michael Yates of California; her precious grandchildren, Brendin “Junebug” Baity, Makenzie Baity, Haleigh “Haleighbug” Baity, Reagan Fowler, Douglas “Doug Doug” Fowler and Savanna Baity. She will be missed by her many friends.
The family will greet friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. A graveside service will follow at
12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Holly Hill Memorial Park with Reverend James Andrews officiating.
Friends are also invited back to Danna’s house after the service.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society of North Carolina, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220.
Condolences may be shared on Norma’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the family.
