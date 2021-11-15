HIGH POINT — Norine Freeman Stanley, 91, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
Born June 24, 1930, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late H.A. Freeman and the late Veda Davis Freeman. Mrs. Stanley was a retired sander with Claridon Industries and a member of Hilliard Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Coggins and wife Julie, of Thomasville, and Edward Coggins and wife Maureen, of Lexington; daughters, Marsha Glass and husband Danny, of Thomasville, and Jamie Coggins, of Lexington; sisters, Erva Smith, of Ga., and Loretta Green, of Thomasville; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and special friend, Larry Fogleman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dean Stanley.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at Wright Funerals-Cremations.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.