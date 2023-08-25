HPTNWS- 8-26-23 CLODFELTER, NONA.jpeg

ASHEBORO — Mrs. Nona Kanoy Clodfelter, 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Cross Road Retirement Community in Asheboro with family by her side. She was born on March 18, 1931 in Davidson County, NC to James Mitchell Kanoy and Nannie Jane Wagner Kanoy.

After graduating from Pilot High School in 1949, she attended Ashmore Business College. She then began working for Thomason Chevrolet, where she was Office Manager for over 40 years before retiring. She was a member of Rich Fork Baptist Church for many years, where she was the organist and pianist and a member of the choir. She later became a member of Pine Woods Church. She also helped to prepare tax returns for those in need and was a part-time caregiver for her family.