ASHEBORO — Mrs. Nona Kanoy Clodfelter, 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Cross Road Retirement Community in Asheboro with family by her side. She was born on March 18, 1931 in Davidson County, NC to James Mitchell Kanoy and Nannie Jane Wagner Kanoy.
After graduating from Pilot High School in 1949, she attended Ashmore Business College. She then began working for Thomason Chevrolet, where she was Office Manager for over 40 years before retiring. She was a member of Rich Fork Baptist Church for many years, where she was the organist and pianist and a member of the choir. She later became a member of Pine Woods Church. She also helped to prepare tax returns for those in need and was a part-time caregiver for her family.
After she retired, she kept many hours in the garden with Sam and even more hours in the kitchen preserving their harvests and enjoying the fresh vegetables. They loved sharing their bounty with family, friends, and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 64 years, Sam Clodfelter and her only child, Henry Clodfelter; brothers, Brown Kanoy, Roy Lee Kanoy, Raymond (Doc) Kanoy; her sister, Emma Lou Kanoy Stout; and two nephews, Steve Kanoy and Phil Craven Jr.
She is survived by sisters-in-law, Faye Craver Kanoy of Winston-Salem and Karen Clodfelter Craven of Asheboro; brother-in-law, Charles Stout; nieces, Kathy Kanoy Grosman and Laura Craven Brim; and nephews, Rick Kanoy and Heath Craven.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Charles Moses officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held.
The family would like to say thank you for the endless loving care given Nona by her six-year caregiver and loyal friend, Susie Goff, the entire staff at Cross Road Assisted Living, and Hospice of Randolph County. They all went above and beyond to keep her comfortable and to let her know they loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203 or to Cross Road Retirement Community, 1302 Old Cox Road, Asheboro, NC 27205 (A Christian based non-profit organization).
