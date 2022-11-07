HIGH POINT — Nina Burris Baker, 81, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
Nina was born in High Point on Nov. 25, 1940 to the late William Moore Burris and Irene McAnally Burris.
Nina attended local schools and graduated from High Point High School in 1959. She also attended Greensboro College for one year and graduated from High Point College in 1963. She was a teacher in the High Point City school system for several years.
Nina was a past member of the Junior League of High Point and a faithful member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
Nina is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ellis E. Baker Jr.; sons William Colton Baker and wife Monika of High Point, James Ellis Baker and wife, Ellen of Raleigh; brother, William M. Burris Jr. of Greensboro; grandchildren, Caroline Beth Baker, Ellen Bennett Baker and James Ellis Baker Jr.
A Memorial service for Nina will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 108 W. Farriss Avenue in High Point.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nina's memory can be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 108 W. Farriss Ave. High Point, NC 27262 or High Point University, 833 Montlieu Ave. High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
