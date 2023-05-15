MIDWAY — Niels T.U. Madsen died peacefully on May 11th in the presence of his loving wife, Rachel, of 33 years.

He was born in Borup, Denmark in 1943 to Matinus and Stella Madsen, and was the only boy of 6 siblings. He attended the Borup School and was an apprentice in his uncle’s bakery shop for 6 years prior to serving for a year in the Danish military. At the age of 19, he joined the Maersk Shipping Company and worked his way up to Chief Steward (chef) in a few years.

Trending Videos