WINSTON-SALEM — Nell Smith Barksdale, age 87, of Jamestown and Winston-Salem, NC, died Jan. 26, 2022.
She was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Siler City, NC, and was the daughter of the late James Lytle and Nell Perry Smith. She attended Women’s College of the University of North Carolina and was a graduate of the Realtor’s Institute. Nell was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and was active in church work. She was a former member of the Trustees and Official Board of the church and was a member of the Tuesday morning Newsletter Volunteers. She was a Realtor in Jamestown for 18 years and was the Director of Adult & Senior League Tennis for the NC Tennis Association, retiring in 2007.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; brother, Doug Smith; and sisters, Shirley Brewer, Christine Alston, and Patricia Adkins. She is survived by her son, David, and his wife, Jennifer; granddaughters, Emma James and Hallie Barksdale; and caregiver and friend, Paulina Madison.
A memorial service (masks required) will be held at Jamestown United Methodist Church on Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Jim Watford and Rev. David Greene officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall from 12 to 2 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 East Main St., Jamestown, N.C. 27282, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
