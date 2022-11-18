GREENSBORO — Neal Horan passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022.
Neal was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Baltimore, MD to Viola and Walter Horan. Neal was a graduate of City College of Baltimore and proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GREENSBORO — Neal Horan passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022.
Neal was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Baltimore, MD to Viola and Walter Horan. Neal was a graduate of City College of Baltimore and proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
Neal was preceded in death by his wife Antoinette, whom he was married to for 53 years.
Neal moved to Greensboro, NC in 1966. Neal retired after 41 years with Stride Rite Corp.
Neal served as President of Green Valley Pool and Greensboro Swimming Association. In his prime Neal loved to play tennis with his group of friends where laughter and storytelling were just as important as the game.
Neal and Antoinette traveled extensively throughout Europe, Caribbean, and the US. In 2008 Neal moved to Pennybyrn Independent living which opened new opportunities, new friends and new adventures.
Neal’s passion for gardening and growing beautiful roses was shared with his daughters.
Neal is survived by daughters Jackie Prevette (Grady) and Mary Hollingsworth (Jim) and two granddaughters Katie and Junior (Jackie). Neal was so proud of his granddaughter’s athletic accomplishments both earning D1 scholarships to row in college: University of Oklahoma (Katie) and Syracuse University (Junior).
Neal always had a smile on his face and a quick laugh when one was needed. The family feels truly blessed to have had so many days with their father who was still driving, going out with friends and family, drinking sweet tea and enjoying life. He was truly a good man.
There will be a 2 p.m. Memorial service on Monday Nov. 21, 2022, at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service at 1118 N Elm Street, Greensboro NC 27401. A gathering with refreshments will follow the service at Forbis & Dick.
The family asks in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pennybyrn resident Care Fund, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260 Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.