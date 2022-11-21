TRINITY — Nathaniel Pete Cumbie Jr., 60, of Trinity, went home to be with his family Saturday Nov. 19, 2022 at Westwood Health & Rehabilitation.

He was born June 1, 1962 in Guilford County, the son of the late Nathaniel P. Cumbie and Mary Jane Johnson Cumbie. Pete was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed the mountains, cooking and watching wrestling.

