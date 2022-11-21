TRINITY — Nathaniel Pete Cumbie Jr., 60, of Trinity, went home to be with his family Saturday Nov. 19, 2022 at Westwood Health & Rehabilitation.
He was born June 1, 1962 in Guilford County, the son of the late Nathaniel P. Cumbie and Mary Jane Johnson Cumbie. Pete was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed the mountains, cooking and watching wrestling.
He is survived by his brother, Samuel Cumbie of Trinity; his sister, Mary Lou Cumbie of Mullins, S C; two children, Preston Cumbie of Denton and Danielle Cumbie of Shelby and two grandsons.
There will be no formal services held at this time.
Online condolences in Pete’s memory may be made on his tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
