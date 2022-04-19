HIGH POINT — Mr. Nathaniel Mason Harrison Jr., age 94, passed away at 8:26 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro.
Mr. Harrison was born in Rocky Mount to Nancy Lewis and Nathaniel Mason Harrison Sr. on Dec. 4, 1927. The family moved to High Point in 1940 and Mr. Harrison considered High Point his home from thence forward.
After earning a bachelor’s degree at Duke University he served in the Air Force during the Korean war. He then returned home to High Point and worked in real estate for many years before retiring in 1993.
He was married to Betty Anne Johnson Harrison in 1955. He was a dedicated member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and served on multiple committees, including the Grounds Committee. He was an active Kiwanian and served as president of that organization on multiple occasions.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty Anne.
He is survived by one son, Mason of Denver, CO, and one daughter, Beth, of Albemarle, NC.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, in High Point.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, High Point, NC.
Online condolences for the family may be made at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com.
