MOUNT AIRY — Nannie Eldean Brown Smith, 95 of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday morning June 23, 2022, at Countryside Manor in Stokesdale, NC. She was born Dec. 2, 1926, in Patrick Co., VA to the late Moses Vance Brown and Rhesa Biggs Brown. She was a retired telephone operator. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Brenda Faye Smith of Greensboro, NC; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Dora Brown of Ridgeway, VA; stepsister, Margaret Stovall of Lawsonville, NC; stepbrothers, Lewis and Betty Compton of Stokesdale, NC, and Michael and Diane Compton of Rural Hall, NC. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Otis Smith; a daughter, Deborah Anne Smith; and a brother, James Leonard Brown. A service of worship and celebration will be held at a later date. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Smith family.
