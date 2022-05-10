HIGH POINT — Nancy Ellen Saunders Robinson. May 13, 1933, McCommas, WV — April 8, 2022, High Point, NC. She was 88 years old.
Her father, Wade Hampton Saunders, ran the Pocahontas Coal Mining Company Store. Her mother was Sally Riddle Saunders.
She was married to Joseph William Robinson for 25 years. They had a son, Samuel Wade Robinson, who died at age five in 1970. She is survived by her daughter, Kate Robinson, who resides in NYC with her husband, Alex, and their daughter Parker Olivia Golden.
After graduating from Pocahontas High School in 1951, Nancy attended Duke University with a double-major in math and English. After Duke she moved to NYC to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and then studied with the legendary Stella Adler. Nancy performed on and off-Broadway and on the small and large screens.
Her father became ill while she was living in NYC, resulting in her moving to VA to take care of him. After his death she moved to Mt. Airy, where she taught math/English/speech/drama at Mt. Airy High School.
It was in Mt. Airy that she met Joe and they married in 1964, moving to Burlington, NC, where Joe taught at Elon College (now University).
In 1966, they moved to High Point, NC, where Joe taught at High Point College (now University).
She was known for her industrial skills, such as designing a farmhouse, drawing the blueprints and physically using a hammer and nails.
Nancy was very active at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, including her training of the lay readers.
She was the youngest of five. Her siblings, Wade Jr., Malcolm, Jane and Anne are all deceased.
She was loved by many. To you, mom, all the world is a stage.
Her service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 108 W. Farriss Ave, High Point, NC 27262 on Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Piedmont (hospiceofthepiedmont.org) or the American Lung Association (lung.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.