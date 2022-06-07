LEXINGTON — Nancy Fritts Perdue, 89, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Summerville Baptist Church in Denton with Rev. Thomas Frizzell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
