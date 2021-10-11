Nancy Neese

HIGH POINT– Mrs. Nancy Harrison Williams Alderman Neese, 76, resident of High Point, died Oct. 9, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 1, 1945, in Guilford County, a daughter to the late William B. and Florence Caudle Harrison. As a resident of this area all her life, she worked eight years at Oakdale Cotton Mill and later retired from Marsh Furniture in 2008 after 19 years of service. Nancy was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church in High Point, and had previously attended Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Roy Neese, in 2005; her granddaughter, Tiffany Williams; and her three siblings.
Surviving is her daughter, Sylvia Westminister (Justin), of High Point; two sons, James “Jamie” Williams (Teresa), of Lexington, and Bruce Williams, of Thomasville; six grandchildren, Jennifer Allen, Amber Williams, Ashley Coffey (Dayton), David Alderman, Tiffany Westminister, and Austin Williams; a great granddaughter, Madison Allen; a cousin, Lynn Harrison Nunn; a special friend who was like a daughter, Debra Brown, of High Point; as well as many additional friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. The interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and other times at her residence, 228 Charles Ave. in High Point. Memorials may be directed to Fairfield Baptist Church at 212 Lakeview Ave., High Point, N.C. 27263. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.