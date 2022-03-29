CALABASH — Nancy Jane Myers Jackson met her Lord and Maker on March 25, 2022. She was born in Davidson County to her loving parents Ernest Thomas Myers and Treva Payne Myers on Sept. 13, 1935.
Surviving family includes son Jamie Jackson of Thomasville; daughter ‘PJ' Patty Jackson Ward of Charlotte; daughter Stephanie Jackson-Tkac and husband Mark of Raleigh; son Todd Jackson and wife Tanya: and granddaughter Madeline Jackson of Shallotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Jackson in 2014.
Nancy graduated from Thomasville Senior High School and Women’s College of Greensboro in Business. While in high school she worked for Belk in the candy store. After college she worked as a bookkeeper for George Hundley Insurance. In 1957 she was united in marriage to Ellis Wade Jackson of Thomasville. Their wedding was officiated by the Reverend Dr. Richard A. Cheek at Heidelberg United Church of Christ where Nancy was a lifelong member.
After providing loving care to her four children, she worked for Thayer Coggins in High Point as a bookkeeper. She loved to travel while living in Thomasville and when Ellis retired, they moved to Calabash, NC in 2008.
Nancy was a loving person who never stopped giving to those around her. She constantly helped with community services including meals on wheels, American Red Cross and serving within her church. She played the organ, piano, hand bells and sang beautifully in the choir. She was very active in the church and loved her church family and friends dearly. She loved tole painting, needle point and candle wicking. She visited the shut-ins, the nursing homes and loved to read current events to her friends and the lonely. Later she enjoyed her flowers and plants while living in Calabash.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery in Thomasville by the Reverend Jamie Fonville. Visitation will begin prior in the Chapel at JC Green and Sons in Thomasville from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
The family would like to thank everyone for all of their kind words and expressions of sympathy.
Memorials may be directed to Heidelberg United Church of Christ, 118 Salem Street, Thomasville, NC 27360; (336) 472-7024, in the name of Nancy Myers Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
