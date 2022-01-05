HIGH POINT — Nancy Moerner was the absolute embodiment of a fighter. She spent her life overcoming the many obstacles that were thrown in her path while maintaining an indominable spirit, being a fierce friend to many, a loving wife to her husband, and a nurturing mother to her children.
Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania in 1946, she spent the majority of her adult life in Kernersville and High Point, North Carolina where she enriched the lives of those around her. She had a passion for reading, finishing crosswords in an absurdly short time, walking the greenway, and working as an elementary school teacher’s aide.
She is survived by her husband Gerald, her sister Monica, her brother Paul, her sons Richard and Paul, and her grandchildren Emma and Maddie. We love her and she will be sorely missed.
Condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.