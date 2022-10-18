KINSTON — Nancy Lou Woodell Kennedy, 78, of Kinston passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, at Cardinal (ARC) Care in Dunn.
She was born in High Point NC on Dec. 6, 1943 to the late Staley Woodell and Dorothy (Dot) Hill Woodell. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She graduated Salutatorian from Trinity High School, Randolph County, NC, Class of 1962. She was a former school Senior English teacher and Quiz Bowl Coach at Arendell Parrott Academy, as well as an Ordained Minister. She also worked at Lenoir Memorial Hospital in the Chaplain Services. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold Kennedy. She is survived by sisters, Becky Hedrick and husband Larry, of High Point NC and Joy Woodell of Tampa FL; sons, Marc Pope of Kinston and Whit Pope and wife Wendy of Dunn; stepdaughters, Susan Turnage of Morehead City and Beverly DeLuise of Wilmington; grandchildren, Victoria Morris and husband Anthony of Dunn, Dakota Pope of Four Oaks, Mitch Pope of Charlottesville VA, Rachel Pope of Kinston, Suzanne Johnson of Wilmington and Zac Turnage of Morehead City. She was the proud Great Grandmother of 6.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Faith Fellowship Church in Kinston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Dementia Society of America, Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, or the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
