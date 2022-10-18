HPTNWS- 10-19-22 KENNEDY, NANCY.jpg
William Taylor

KINSTON — Nancy Lou Woodell Kennedy, 78, of Kinston passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, at Cardinal (ARC) Care in Dunn.

She was born in High Point NC on Dec. 6, 1943 to the late Staley Woodell and Dorothy (Dot) Hill Woodell. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She graduated Salutatorian from Trinity High School, Randolph County, NC, Class of 1962. She was a former school Senior English teacher and Quiz Bowl Coach at Arendell Parrott Academy, as well as an Ordained Minister. She also worked at Lenoir Memorial Hospital in the Chaplain Services. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church.

Trending Videos