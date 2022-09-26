HPTNWS- 9-27-22 MASSEY, NANCY JO.jpg

HIGH POINT — Nancy Jo Massey, a resident of Brookdale Senior Living, died on July 13, 2022, at her home. She was born in Randolph County on Sept. 29, 1926. She was the daughter of the late William Chester Massey and the late Norma Reddeck Massey.

Nancy was a graduate of Meredith College where she studied Music and Education. She taught music in both the Mecklenburg and Guilford County, NC schools, and taught piano for many years in High Point. Nancy was very involved with her church, singing in the choir, and playing piano, organ and bells. She took pleasure in her family, playing the piano, reading, knitting and needlework art. Her keen memory of family history will be sorely missed.

