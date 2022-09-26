HIGH POINT — Nancy Jo Massey, a resident of Brookdale Senior Living, died on July 13, 2022, at her home. She was born in Randolph County on Sept. 29, 1926. She was the daughter of the late William Chester Massey and the late Norma Reddeck Massey.
Nancy was a graduate of Meredith College where she studied Music and Education. She taught music in both the Mecklenburg and Guilford County, NC schools, and taught piano for many years in High Point. Nancy was very involved with her church, singing in the choir, and playing piano, organ and bells. She took pleasure in her family, playing the piano, reading, knitting and needlework art. Her keen memory of family history will be sorely missed.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings: William Chester Massey Jr., Melva Massey Hartsell, Loise Massey Crow, and Sarah Massey Armstrong.
Her family greatly appreciates the attention and care given Nancy by the staff at Brookdale Skeet Club.
Nancy is survived by her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Sept. 29, 2022 at 11a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Chestnut Dr., High Point NC 27262 or Salvation Army, 301 W. Green Drive, High Point NC 27260.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family. A visitation will be held at 10:00 am in the Asbury Room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.