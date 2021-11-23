HIGH POINT — Nancy Hohn Hyde, 85, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 29, 1936, in Lexington and was the daughter of the late Troy Worth and Beulah Hunt Hohn. She was a longtime and active member of Cedar Square Friends Meeting and a former member of the Golden Arch Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association. Nancy retired in 1995 from Wachovia Bank following thirty-four years of service and worked as a receptionist with the High Point Enterprise following retirement.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Robert G. “Bob” Hyde, whom she married on Nov. 27, 1954; two sons, Robert Mark Hyde (Elizabeth) and Phillip Worth Hyde (Sherry), both of High Point; four grandchildren, Rachel Krug (Andrew), Sarah Foster (Dylan), Haley Hyde (fiancée, Justin Caudle) and Tyler Hyde (partner, Taylor Doyle); and two great-grandchildren, Xander Caudle and Maclain Caudle
Memorial service celebrating Nancy’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Cedar Square Friends Meeting with Michael Fulp, minister officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Nancy’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Square Friends Meeting, 7546 Harlow Road, Archdale, NC 27263.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hyde family.
