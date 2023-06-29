JAMESTOWN — Nancy Harvell Kidd, 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1945 in Guilford County, the daughter of the late Charlie and Georgia Hall Harvell. She retired from the furniture industry and was a long time member of Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death was her husband of 48 years, David (Bo) Kidd.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Kidd of Jamestown, Gary Kidd (Amy) of Thomasville and Jeff Kidd (Holly) of Walnut Cove; her brothers, David Harvell of Jamestown, Steve Harvell of Jamestown and Larry Harvell (Bonnie) of Harkers Island. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Hunter, Dylan, Noah, Bethany, Georgia and Samuel and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Tim Porter officiating. The committal service will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:45.until 10:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the church.
Memorials in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences may be made on Nancy’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
