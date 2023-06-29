Nancy Harvell Kidd

JAMESTOWN — Nancy Harvell Kidd, 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1945 in Guilford County, the daughter of the late Charlie and Georgia Hall Harvell. She retired from the furniture industry and was a long time member of Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death was her husband of 48 years, David (Bo) Kidd.