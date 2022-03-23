HIGH POINT — Nancy Carol Elliott Manning of High Point, North Carolina passed from the arms of her family into the arms of Jesus on March 19 in her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born to William Carl and Nannie Lee Elliott on July 4, 1934. After high school, she married the love of her life, Paul Linville Manning. They were blessed with 70 amazing years of marriage. Together they had 3 children, Deborah, Martha and Elizabeth; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Nancy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family dearly and absolutely adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved fishing at Holden Beach and gardening in her beautiful yard in High Point, North Carolina.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, William Carl and Nannie Lee Elliott; brothers, Carlton Elliott, Charles Elliott, George Elliott and Raymond Elliott; sisters, Maxine Honeycutt, Betsy Reid, Ruth Crabtree, Helen Ray Long and Mary Alice Griffin; grandson, Chad Flynt; granddaughter, Caroline Zurawel; and great-granddaughter, Madison Erath.
Nancy is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Paul Linville Manning; children, Debbie Davis (Bill), Martha Zurawell (Mark), Elizabeth Erath (Michael); sisters, Rebecca Luquer and Nell Marie Mills; grandchildren, Geoff Flynt (Christy), Ryan Casada (Matt), Michael Zurawel (Summer), Mark Zurawel (Ili), Betsy Zurawel, Matthew Erath (Christina) and Zachary Erath; great-grandchildren Jacob Flynt, Sam Casada, Charlie Casada, and Grace Cameron-Erath.
We will remember Nancy with a special service to be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Nash UNC Health, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Building 100, Rocky. Mount, NC. 27804. The family of Nancy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Johnsie Rivers, Glenda Wheeless, Brenda Winstead and all who so generously gave their time and love during her long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Online condolences may be submitted at davislittlefunerals.com. Service arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount.
