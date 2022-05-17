THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Nancy Eddinger York, 91, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Thomasville Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 14, 1931 in Davidson County to the late Umble Ernest Eddinger and Dorothy Frye Eddinger. Nancy was a longtime member of Carolina Memorial Baptist Church and was an auxiliary member of The Gideons. In her younger years, she helped her husband, Ronie A. York at his CPA practice. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronie A. York and a sister, Emma Lou Messer.
Surviving are her two sons, Cecil York of Clemmons and Steve York and wife Janine of Florida; and two grandchildren, Hannah and Cody, both of Florida.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the JC Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
