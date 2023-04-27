HIGH POINT — Mrs. Nancy Cowan Scott, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Mrs. Scott was born on July 26, 1945 in Mecklenburg County to the late Grayson Carl and Bonnie Mickey Cowan. She was an interior designer.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 8:04 pm
Survivors include her husband, Don “Skeeter” Scott; daughter, Kelly Younger; son, Don Scott Jr. (Posie Rusboldt); sister, Mickey Reavis; grandchildren, Heather Maness, Meredith Younger-Spell, Adam Younger, Grace Younger, Joel Younger, Mikel Younger, Daylon Scott, Ross Scott and Colby Scott; great-grandchildren, Jett and Lennon Spell, Andrew Younger, Kingston Lemon, Torvi Lemon. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Cowan.
A graveside funeral service will be held at three o’clock on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered on her tribute page at cumbyfuneral.com.
