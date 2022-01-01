Aug. 30, 1940 — Dec. 22, 2020
HIGH POINT — Friends, family and those in the High Point community are invited to a Celebration of Life for Nancy Spivey on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in High Point. You may join in person in the church facility at 512 N. Main Street, or online through a live stream on the First UMC, High Point Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/fumchp. Being sensitive to those who will gather in person, please take precautions and wear a face covering. This occasion will be one of worship, remembrance and thanksgiving for Nancy, a beloved Christian, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend.
