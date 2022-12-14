HIGH POINT — Mrs. Myrtle “Myrt” Jean Slate Cecil, 89, of High Point, passed away on Tuesday, Dec.13, 2022 at The Graybrier Nursing & Retirement Center. She was born on July 17, 1933 in Forsyth County, NC to Lee Andrew Slate and Girlie Norman Slate. She was a homemaker and was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Everett Jacob Cecil on August 15, 2019; six brothers and five sisters.
Surviving are her two sons, Danny Cecil and wife Debbie and Barry Cecil; daughter, Phyllis Hilton and husband Gary; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two twin great-great granddaughters; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
