THOMASVILLE — Myra Joy Heptinstall Quarles Russell, 75, of Thomasville, NC passed away on June 25, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth Heptinstall and Edna Love Heptinstall, and her sister Edna Gay Dickerson of Huddleston, VA.

She leaves behind her husband Kermit Payne Russell of Thomasville, NC; brother Harold Smith of Winston-Salem, NC; son, Kenneth Quarles of Hillsborough, NC; daughter, Joanna Hudson Laizure and husband Casey of Memphis, TN; stepdaughter, Terri Russell Holt and husband Eddie Holt of High Point, NC; and two grandchildren, Julia and Joshua Laizure.