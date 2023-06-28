THOMASVILLE — Myra Joy Heptinstall Quarles Russell, 75, of Thomasville, NC passed away on June 25, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth Heptinstall and Edna Love Heptinstall, and her sister Edna Gay Dickerson of Huddleston, VA.
She leaves behind her husband Kermit Payne Russell of Thomasville, NC; brother Harold Smith of Winston-Salem, NC; son, Kenneth Quarles of Hillsborough, NC; daughter, Joanna Hudson Laizure and husband Casey of Memphis, TN; stepdaughter, Terri Russell Holt and husband Eddie Holt of High Point, NC; and two grandchildren, Julia and Joshua Laizure.
Myra worked as an aide at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in Great Falls, MT and then was a textile worker at Klopman Mills in Hurt, VA for 25 years. She later served others through her work at River Landing Retirement Community in Colfax, NC where she bonded with many loving residents. She loved spending time with friends at the YMCA and serving her church as a volunteer and member of the choir. She especially loved her role as “grammy” to her precious grandchildren and spent every moment with them that she could. Myra loved her extended Heptinstall and Love families and appreciated their love and support as she struggled with the debilitating neurodegenerative disorder, corticobasal syndrome, during her final years. Most of all, she could never express just how grateful she was of her loving husband, Kermit, for being by her side and caring for her at home as long as he could.
The family would also like to acknowledge the support from Myra’s caregiver Ana Banovic, without whom they could not have kept Myra at home as long as they did.
Two memorial services will be held. The first service will be on Sunday, July 9 at Mentow Baptist Church in Huddleston, VA: visitation at 1 p.m. memorial service at 2 p.m. The second service will be on Sunday, July 16 at Hasty Baptist Church in Thomasville, NC: visitation at 1 p.m. memorial service at 2 p.m.
(5 E. Main Street / Thomasville, NC 27360).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.