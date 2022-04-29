HIGH POINT –– Mr. Ulysess Oglesby Sr., affectionately known as “Pooch,” departed this life in High Point peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 81. He was born in Cowpens, SC, on March 23, 1941, a son of the late Melton “Bub” and Martha Wood Oglesby. He was also preceded in death by his son, Ulysess “Lil Fello” Oglesby Jr.; his brothers, Thomas Garfield, Robert Jaye, Wyatt Melton, John Edward, and Michael Eugene Oglesby; a sister, Kathy Oglesby-Fitzpatrick; sisters-in-law, Marlee, Minnie Pearl, Dorothy Mae, and Betty Oglesby; a nephew, Wyatt Melton Oglesby Jr.; a niece, Eugenia “Tinkerbell” Fowler-Johnson.
Ulysess enlisted in the United States Army shortly after high school, and was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC. He went on to serve in the Vietnam War, where he received commendations, and then in the Army Reserves. Ulysess was also an active member of the American Legion Post 196. While serving in the Reserves, he met Delores Dunbar, whom he united in marriage in 1967. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Stacie and Ulysess Jr.
Ulysess was employed with Woodmark Originals for several years, until he ventured into other employment opportunities: The Big V Supermarket, Taxicab Business, and the Upholstery Business. He finally found his niche of developing “Oglesby Delivery Service.” Ulysess had an entrepreneurial spirit. He will be truly missed.
Loving family members left to cherish his memories are his wife, Delores Oglesby; his daughter, Stacie Oglesby; grandchildren, Makayla and Takiya Oglesby; brothers, James Robert (Sarah) Oglesby of High Point, NC, Kenneth Oglesby, Rev. Benjamin Oglesby, and Terry (Sheila) Oglesby, all of Cowpens, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel, Rev. F.O. Bass Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Oglesby family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
