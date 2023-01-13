THOMASVILLE — Mittie Frances Batten Lomax born Oct. 25, 1926 of 4412 S. Main St
Salisbury – Liberty Commons Nursing Home formerly 807 Liberty Dr Thomasville, passed peacefully on Thursday morning Jan.12, 2023. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, loving grandmother, and loyal volunteer to the Veterans.
She was predeceased in death by her husbands’ Charles Batten and Melton Lomax, her daughters’ Patty Batten Anderson and Alice Faye Batten Kluttz. Survivors include Son in laws, William Anderson (Kay) and George Kluttz, Grandson’s Noah Anderson, Tim Anderson, Chuck Kluttz, and Henry Kluttz (Amy), Niece Peggy Ruddock, caregivers Alice Davis and Carolyn Kluttz.
Visitation and Memorial service will be at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, Thomasville and Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. for visitation. Service will be in the chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Philip Dice officiating.
Interment will be directly following.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers. Memorials may be sent to Salisbury VA Medical Center.
