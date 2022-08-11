HPTNWS- 8-12-22 WATSON, MITCHELL.jpg

SOUTHERN PINES — Mitchell Preston Watson, 83, passed away on August 9, 2022, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital located in Southern Pines. Mitchell was married for 61 years to his high school sweetheart and love, the late Shelba Auman Watson. They had three children, daughter Cynthia Renee Dusenbury (husband David), of Sanford, NC; sons, Rev. Mitchell Bryan Watson (wife Donna), of Fayetteville, NC; and Christopher Scott Watson (wife Lois) of Sanford, NC, with two grandsons Samuel Forester Watson of Hampton, VA (wife Jackie) and Ethan Garrett Watson.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1939, to the late Clinton S. Watson and Lestie M. Watson. Mitchell was the oldest brother to sister Donna Turner (late husband Herschel) of Jamestown, NC, and brothers Roger Watson (wife Sandy) of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Richard Watson (wife Debbie) of Trinity, NC.

