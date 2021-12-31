THOMASVILLE — Mitchell Dayne Owens, 60, of Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Atrium Health WFBH-High Point.
Mitchell was born on December 17, 1961, to the late Harold and Marie Kersey Owens.
He was a lifelong resident of this area. He worked in upholstery, loved fishing, writing music and playing the guitar.
Mitchell is survived by his sons; Christian Owens and Ethan Owens; his brothers, Phillip Owens, Michael Owens, and Bradley Owens; and one grandchild Camren Owens.
A celebration of Mitchell’s life will be Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 976 Phillips Avenue, High Point, North Carolina 27262. Rev. Dr. Jim Summey will be officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageArchdale.com for the Owens family.
