HIGH POINT — Misty Horner Smith, 45, of High Point, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Smith Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck Peters and Rev. Michael Orman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.