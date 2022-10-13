KISSIMMEE — Minister Alice Dixon McDonald made her transition from this life on Sept. 23, 2022, in Kissimmee, FL.
She was a founding member of Mount Zion Baptist Church of High Point.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington Dr., High Point, NC, with the Rev. Dr. Frank Thomas, officiating.
Announcement courtesy of Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
