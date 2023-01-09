THOMASVILLE — Milton Humphreys, of Thomasville, NC, went to meet his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 6, 2023, after 98 years of life.

Born Dec. 9, 1924, to John George and Ethel Williams Humphreys, Milton was raised in Roanoke Rapids, NC. He altered his birth certificate in hopes of joining the Army Air Corp to become a fighter pilot, but his color blindness stood in the way. He spent two years at N.C. State University before joining the U.S. Army in 1943. He was first stationed at Ft. Bragg, then assigned to Ft. Jackson in 1944. Later that year, he completed Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning. In May 1945, Milton graduated as a 2nd lieutenant and was assigned to the 53rd infantry Division, training for the invasion of Japan. As a result, on Aug. 6, 1945, when Milton was aboard a troop train from Texas to California, the U.S. dropped the first of two atomic bombs on Japan - effectively ending the war. Thus, he was reassigned to the 104th Infantry Division in San Luis Obispo, Calif. He also served in Germany as part of the U.S. occupying force. He later rose to the rank of Captain in the National Guard until 1956. He became active in the American Legion in his twilight years.

