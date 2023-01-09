THOMASVILLE — Milton Humphreys, of Thomasville, NC, went to meet his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 6, 2023, after 98 years of life.
Born Dec. 9, 1924, to John George and Ethel Williams Humphreys, Milton was raised in Roanoke Rapids, NC. He altered his birth certificate in hopes of joining the Army Air Corp to become a fighter pilot, but his color blindness stood in the way. He spent two years at N.C. State University before joining the U.S. Army in 1943. He was first stationed at Ft. Bragg, then assigned to Ft. Jackson in 1944. Later that year, he completed Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning. In May 1945, Milton graduated as a 2nd lieutenant and was assigned to the 53rd infantry Division, training for the invasion of Japan. As a result, on Aug. 6, 1945, when Milton was aboard a troop train from Texas to California, the U.S. dropped the first of two atomic bombs on Japan - effectively ending the war. Thus, he was reassigned to the 104th Infantry Division in San Luis Obispo, Calif. He also served in Germany as part of the U.S. occupying force. He later rose to the rank of Captain in the National Guard until 1956. He became active in the American Legion in his twilight years.
In the midst of his education at N.C. State and service to his country, Milton married Lucille McCoy Oakes on June 7, 1947, at Weldon Methodist Church. They had five children, John Milton Humphreys, Albert Wesley Humphreys, Charles Taylor Humphreys, Mary Ann Humphreys and Bryan Ralph Humphreys. Their beautiful marriage ended with Lucille’s death in 2001. Survivors from this marriage include his five children, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Milton graduated in 1949 with a degree in industrial engineering from N.C. State. His professional career included being employed as an industrial engineer for several major manufacturing companies throughout the United States. They included Rosemary Manufacturing Company, Armstrong Cork Co and Thomasville Furniture Industries. He retired in 1988 from Thomasville Furniture Industries as head of production planning. He then founded Humphreys Management Consulting and advised furniture manufacturing companies located throughout the world until 2014.
As much as he enjoyed and achieved in his professional career, Milton and Lucille’s true passion was helping children with mental and physical disabilities. As parents of a special needs child, they worked tirelessly for these children. Milton became president of the Macon and Georgia Associations for Retarded Children in the early 1960s. Their crowning achievement was lobbying the state to change its constitution to mandate proper education and care for children with mental and physical disabilities. Upon moving to Thomasville, he was instrumental in building the former Brentwood group home in Midway. The homes later became a part of the RH Howell Health Services network for the severely disabled. His heart was with these children until the very end of his 98 years.
A man of deep faith and philanthropy, Milton helped found Forest Hills UMC in Macon, Ga. and was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville. He was also an avid supporter of Campus Crusade for Christ and Young Life. His other passionate interests included golf at the Colonial Country Club and, for the past 50 years, the Rotary Club of Thomasville.
On Aug. 24, 2002, Milton married Theresa Nisbet Snowdon, Charlotte, N.C. They had 20 wonderful years together, enjoying many mutual interests. His survivors from his marriage to Theresa include her children, Christie Mills Snowdon, Anna Jamell Siefken, Warren Milo Snowdon, and their seven children.
In addition to his parents and wife Lucille, Milton was preceded in death by his two siblings, Harold Wesley Humphreys and Vera Mae Clary.
A celebration of life will take place Thursday, Jan. 12, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville. Visitation begins at 11:30 a.m., with a service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Holly Hill Cemetery. In memoriam, the family asks that contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.