THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Millie Gray Hilton Shelton, 89, of Thomasville, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at her home. She was born on July 16, 1933 in Davidson County, NC to Fletcher Roosevelt Hilton and Ola Lee Daniels Hilton Holt. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pleasant Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lloyd Shelton on Jan. 15, 2004, whom she married on Oct. 1, 1955; her brothers, Bobby Dale Hilton and Douglas Wayne Hilton; her sisters, Ruby Joyce Hilton and Norma Lee Hilton Freeman; granddaughter, Amanda Gray Cooper; and special friend, Billy Edward Poole.
Surviving are her daughters, Kimberly Shelton Barnhill and husband Ed of Clemmons, NC and Cynthia Shelton Dunmire of Garner, NC; her son, Terry Richard Shelton and wife Cindy of High Point; five grandchildren, Matthew Shelton and wife Tabitha, Jessica Whisenhunt and husband Scott, Allen Cooper and wife Autumn, Robert Dunmire, and Katie Mangelinkx and husband Jesse; six great-grandchildren, Jaxon Shelton, Colton Shelton, Austin Pollard, Brayden Pollard, Kash Cooper, Kayla Whisenhunt, and one great-grandchild, Krew Cooper, due in June; great-great granddaughter, McKenna Whisenhunt; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Mt. Pleasant Church with Rev. Tim Starbuck and Rev. Pete Bumgarner officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Shelton will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the visitation. The family visitation will be held on Friday prior to the service at the church from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant Church, 6516 Old Greensboro Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360.
