THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Millie Gray Hilton Shelton, 89, of Thomasville, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at her home. She was born on July 16, 1933 in Davidson County, NC to Fletcher Roosevelt Hilton and Ola Lee Daniels Hilton Holt. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pleasant Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lloyd Shelton on Jan. 15, 2004, whom she married on Oct. 1, 1955; her brothers, Bobby Dale Hilton and Douglas Wayne Hilton; her sisters, Ruby Joyce Hilton and Norma Lee Hilton Freeman; granddaughter, Amanda Gray Cooper; and special friend, Billy Edward Poole.