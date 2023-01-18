HIGH POINT — Millie Florence Jones, born Sep. 13, 1926, passed peacefully in her sleep at age 96 on
Jan. 12, 2023. Millie, known to many as Florence and to her family as Mimi, was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Millie Florence Jones, born Sep. 13, 1926, passed peacefully in her sleep at age 96 on
Jan. 12, 2023. Millie, known to many as Florence and to her family as Mimi, was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Throughout her life, she was always willing to give of her time for a good cause. She volunteered for many years at Community Outreach of Archdale/Trinity, helping those who were in need of food for their families. As her final act of giving, she willed her body to High Point University as a teaching tool for medical students. We are so proud of her for her generosity even after her death.
She was a fun-loving, spirited woman who loved to laugh and wasn’t afraid to crack a joke or play pranks. She loved spending time with her family and friends more than anything.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband and soulmate, Marlyn Ralph Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Norma Buttke, her grandson, Aaron Clodfelter (Erin), her granddaughter, Kate Clodfelter (Joshua), her great-granddaughter (and her pride and joy), Emma Beatty, and her loyal feline companion, Anabelle.
Up until her final days, she enjoyed shopping with her friends, quilting, tea parties with her great-granddaughter, and visiting with her family. She was a kind and gentle soul who never met a stranger and would give you her last dollar if you needed it. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She always said, “when I die, throw me a party.” In that spirit, there will be a memorial service for her on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2:30 at Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E Springfield Road, High Point, NC, followed by a celebratory reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Randolph County or Pastor’s Pantry of Lexington, NC.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.