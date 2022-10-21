HPTNWS- 10-22-22 FARLOW, MILFORD.jpg

ARCHDALE — Mr. Milford “Zeke” Cleon Farlow, 81, resident of Archdale, died Oct. 21, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Farlow was born Jan. 18, 1941 in Randolph County, a son to Stanley and Fadine McDowell Farlow. A resident of this area since birth, he was a lifelong farmer and was of the Quaker faith, formerly attending Marlboro Friends Meeting in Sophia. He loved farming and working in his garden. In 1962, he married the former Linda Varner, who survives of the residence. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Hockett.

Trending Videos