ARCHDALE — Mr. Milford “Zeke” Cleon Farlow, 81, resident of Archdale, died Oct. 21, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Farlow was born Jan. 18, 1941 in Randolph County, a son to Stanley and Fadine McDowell Farlow. A resident of this area since birth, he was a lifelong farmer and was of the Quaker faith, formerly attending Marlboro Friends Meeting in Sophia. He loved farming and working in his garden. In 1962, he married the former Linda Varner, who survives of the residence. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Hockett.
Also surviving is a daughter, Sharon Farlow (Aimee) of Archdale; a son, Jeffrey Farlow (Tiffany) of Archdale; two sisters, Shirley Cecil (Ray) of High Point and Wanda Peele of High Point; a granddaughter, Ashlie Farlow of Archdale; and two step grandchildren, Jake Thomas and Madison Meacham.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with John Sides and Ray Luther officiating. Interment will follow at Marlboro Friends Meeting Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Randolph at 416 Vision Dr. Asheboro, NC 27203. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
