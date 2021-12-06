GASTONIA — After a full life and 100 well-lived years, Mildred Harris Manning died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. She was surrounded by her children at her home at Covenant Village, Gastonia, NC. Born Nov. 14, 1921, she was the only child of Julius Harmon Harris and Elsie Hilbraith Harris. She spent her early childhood with her many cousins in the seaside town of Savannah, where she gained a lifelong love for the ocean and all things Southern. Later, Mildred’s parents moved to Atlanta, where she attended Girls High School and Georgia State University. Immediately after college, she joined the legions of young women who worked in the office pools serving during World War II. During this time, she settled on one beau, George “Mutt” Manning, All-American captain of the Georgia Tech football team. Mutt joined the Navy in 1943, and after his war service, he and Mildred returned to Atlanta.
In 1954, Mildred and Mutt moved to Gastonia, where they raised their three children, George, Julia and Marilyn. Mildred’s family was her priority and she was a devoted wife and mother. Mildred maintained a loving relationship with her children, talking to each of them every day. Mildred had numerous friends dear to her and loved her social activities, including bridge, book, garden and church groups. For much of her adult life, Mildred enjoyed a successful career as an interior designer. She took great joy in creating beauty for others and continued this work well into her 90s.
A faithful member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, she served her church wherever she was needed. The Manning family spent countless hours in all the activities of the church. She especially enjoyed her service on the Altar Guild and preparing for Sunday’s “coffee hour.” Mildred remained a very spiritual person throughout her life.
In addition to her family, friends, career and church, Mildred loved roses. Mutt planted a rose garden for Mildred and she loved growing and sharing her roses with her fellow church parishioners and others. Her roses were such a part of her life that when Mildred and Mutt moved to their cottage at Covenant Village 30 years ago, her children moved her rose garden with them. She was known throughout Covenant Village as the “rose lady.” Mildred also was a bird enthusiast and watching them feed brought her the greatest pleasure. In her last move, Mildred made sure that her bird feeders were in place outside her new windows. She was pretty confident and delighted that some of her hummingbirds found her this past spring.
Mildred was a great beauty, true Southern belle, incredibly witty and a gracious hostess.
She was tough, strong-willed and determined, and held herself and those closest to her to the highest of standards. At the same time, Mildred was open-minded, accepting of others and generous with her time and talents. She was adventurous, intellectually curious and always fun to be around. She enjoyed friends of all backgrounds, stations in life and ages and she loved spending time with them. Mildred lived every day to the fullest and come 5 p.m., she relaxed with a Jack Daniels on ice (and a very precise splash of water). She was clear minded until her last day.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband and infant grandson, Steven Harris Moretz.
She is survived by her children, George “Rick” Manning (Joyce) of High Point, NC, Julia Shovelin (Wayne) of Gastonia, and Marilyn Moretz (John) of Hickory, NC; grandchildren, Merrie Manning Conaway (Kevin) of Greensboro, NC, Melanie Manning Adler (David) of Greensboro, George Manning Jr. (Erica) of High Point, Kelly Shovelin of Wilmington, NC, Laura Moretz Krudener (Eric) of Snowmass, CO, Charles Moretz (Brittani) of Hickory, and Harris Manning Shovelin (Emily) of Middletown, CT; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the Manning family has requested that memorials be made to St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 258 W Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, N.C. 28052, or the Benevolent Fund at Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, N.C. 29054.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Manning family.
