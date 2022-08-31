HIGH POINT — Our precious mother, Mildred Joann Whitaker George, went to heaven to live forever with her Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Joann was born June 30, 1936, in Moore County, a daughter to the late Earlie and Lillian Whitaker. She grew up in Carthage. As a teenager, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. On Dec. 23, 1954, she married the love of her life, Lloyd George. They made their home and raised their family in the Allen Jay Community of High Point.
Joann cared deeply for children. In addition to being a mother to her own three daughters, she loved and provided excellent care to the many children who attended her registered, in-home daycare. She made lifelong connections with these children and their families.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd George; and her grandson, Jeremy Byrd.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Byrd (Jerry), Teresa Bryant (Bruce), and Pam York (Bob); her grandchildren, Chris Outlaw (Candice), Bobby York, and Ashley York; her great-grandson, Bobby York; her brother, Jerry Whitaker (Cathy); and her sister, Judy Wadsworth (Tommy).
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the Chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Adrian Harris officiating. Entombment will follow in the Floral Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum in High Point.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to the health care professionals who respectfully and compassionately cared for Joann over the years.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the George family.
