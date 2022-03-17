HIGH POINT — Mildred Sarah Jester Mitchell 94 of High Point passed away on March 15, 2022 at the Hospice Home at High Point. Born Feb. 11, 1928 in High Point she is a daughter of the late Asa Albert Jester and Lola Cranford Jester. She attended WMC in Central, SC and later Marion College in Marion, Indiana, where she met her late husband Harry Mitchell. Mrs. Mitchell led a life of service, teaching school briefly, serving as PTA president, girl scout leader and teaching Sunday school and being an outstanding mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Hayworth Wesleyan Church.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by two children, Harriet Brewer (Gary) and Don Mitchell (Deb), and four grandchildren, Tommy Callahan (Vickie), Sarah Caroway (Roger), David Mitchell (Kathryn) and Molly Harris (Kyle). She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Cameron Caroway, Elizabeth Caroway, Jackson Caroway, Joshua Caroway, Tagen Callahan, Malachi Harris and Kamber Harris and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mitchell will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Hayworth Wesleyan Church with the Reverend David Emery, Reverend Brian Matherly and the Reverend Kim Fowler officiating. Interment will follow in Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.