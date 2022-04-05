WINSTON-SALEM — He was born on Feb. 13, 1953, in Winston-Salem to Polly Stewart and the late Lee Stewart. He was a graduate of Forsyth Tech where he went on to work for Shield’s Inc. Following his time there, Mike worked with his parents at Stewart Tours which allowed him to travel the world. He was also an active member at Emmanuel Lutheran Church where he served as council president.
Along with his mother, Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marilyn, daughter, Morgan Rogers and her husband, Michael, grandchildren, Drew, Chase and Hayden, brother-in-law, Paul Fleetwood and his wife, Susan, and many cousins and wonderful friends.
Mike’s greatest treasures in life were his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and making memories that will last forever.
Funeral services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in High Point on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church - Community Engagement Fund.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
