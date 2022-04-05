High Point, NC (27260)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.