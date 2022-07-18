ARCHDALE — Mr. Thomas Michael “Mike” Liner, 72, resident of Archdale, died July 16, 2022 at his home.
Mike was born April 9, 1950 in Waynesville, NC, a son to the late Jere D. Liner Sr. and Dorothy Dubuque Liner. He received a degree in business from Manatee Technical College in Bradenton, Florida before moving to Archdale in 1974. Mike loved this area and was always attentive to the needs of the community. He gave his resources and time generously, serving with several different organizations including the Future of Archdale committee and the City of Archdale 50th Anniversary planning committee. Mike also was the founder and former owner of Pioneer Family Restaurant. In 1976, he married the former Kathy Whisnant who preceded him in death on April 22, 2013. His brother, Jere David Liner Jr. also preceded him in death.
Surviving is his daughter, Misty Austin (Wayne) of Trinity; girlfriend, Diane Welch of High Point; a special friend who was like a daughter, Sandra Smithers (Billy) of Archdale; sister, Katherine Mears (Michael) of Florida; brother, John Liner (Sheila) of Florida; granddaughter, Heather Stevens (Joshua) of Trinity; great granddaughter, Timber Stevens; cousins, Harry Lee Liner of North Carolina, Elizabeth Rickey of Florida, Lee Winter (Misty) of Florida and Parks Winter (Lynn) of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at Cedar Square Friends Meeting in Archdale with Pastor Michael Fulp and Pastor Ray Luther officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
