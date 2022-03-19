ARCHDALE – Mickey Ray Cartrette, age 75, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Born in Tabor City, he was a son of the late Clara Bell Cartrette. Mr. Cartrette worked for Silver
Knit Hosiery for many years and retired from Metals USA. He loved shooting pool and hunting.
Mr. Cartrette is survived by two daughters, Debbie Young and Brenda Zimmerman; two
grandchildren, Brittany Crabtree (Bradley) and Matt Young (Haley); a great-granddaughter who
was the light of his life, Remington “Peaches” Young; two brothers, Eddie Hathaway and Luckey
Hathaway; and a close cousin, Alice Porter.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Cumby
Family Funeral Service, 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting https://www.kidneyfund.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.