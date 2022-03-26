ARCHDALE — Mr. Mitchell Clark “Mickey” Carter, 80, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Liberty survives HPU rally in women’s lacrosse
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Late homers lift HPCA softball past Montour
- Students collect change for charities
- High Point teen charged in Winston-Salem shooting
- Armed robbers sought in holdup
- Russians shift focus from Kyiv -- scaling back goals in war?
- Rahm, Morikawa lead the group of 16 into Match Play weekend
- House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power
Most Popular
Articles
- Cowgirls softball races past Tigers
- Children’s museum opens in a month
- The thrill of the haunt: Kersey Valley adds ghost-chasing adventure
- Crime crackdown nets several arrests
- 1 killed, 1 hurt in wreck
- Peggy J. Allen
- James Bethea Jr.
- High school students say food often bad
- Patty Lohr Peacock
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ledford baseball routs Providence Grove
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.