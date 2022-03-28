ARCHDALE — Mitchell Clark “Mickey” Carter, 80, a resident of Archdale, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Mickey was born June 22, 1941, in Rowland, North Carolina, and was the son of the late Victor and Archanna Owens Carter. He retired from Southeastern Foundry and was a member of Unity Baptist Fellowship in Sophia, where he was a past deacon and a member of the Adult Sunday School class. Mickey loved the outdoors, horses, cattle and farming, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenda Carter, who died at birth, and Marian Carter; and a brother, Dennis Carter.
Mickey was married to the former Linda Kelly, who survives of the residence. Also surviving is a son, Stephen Clark Carter (Deana) of High Point; daughter, Angela “Angie” Carter McClure (Don) of Archdale; 10 grandchildren, Michael Carter (Lauren), Caitlin Owens (Gage), Benjamin Carter (Rachel), Noah Carter, Timothy Carter, Laura Carter (fiancée, Bailey Schucker), Jeremy Taylor (Haley), Mitchell Taylor, Dustin McClure and Daniel McCLure (Megan); nine great-grandchildren, Hudson, Samantha and Gavin Carter, Collins, Claire and Colbie Taylor, and Wesley, Michelle and Cole McClure; siblings, Maxine McQueen, of Rowland, Richard Carter (Cindy) of Hamlet, Jerry Grimsley (Carol) of Billings, Montanna, Marshall Carter (Judy) of Rowland, Connie Farlow, of Wilmington, Patsy Hendrix (Sonny) of Ash, Cheryl Prevatte (Donnie) of Wilmington, Jeff Carter (Sara) of Laurinburg, and Tony Carter, of Rowland; and several nieces and nephews who were very dear to his heart.
Funeral service celebrating Mickey's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at Unity Baptist Fellowship in Sophia, with Pastor Jimmy Kiker and Pastor Brian Biggers officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery in High Point.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Mickey’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Baptist Fellowship Youth Building Fund, 4918 Old Marlboro Road, Sophia, N.C. 27350.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Carter family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.