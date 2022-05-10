TRINITY — Mrs. Michelle Lea Bailey Turner, 44, resident of Trinity, died May 9, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
She was born Nov.18, 1977 in Guilford County, a daughter to Joseph R. Bailey and Deborah Jean Davis. A resident of this area all her life, she was a graduate of Trinity High School and also attended Guilford Technical Community College. Later, she worked in the retail and restaurant industries before becoming a homemaker to raise her family. Michelle enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and especially, showing charity towards others. She was very sympathetic towards aiding and assisting the homeless families of our community. That passion remained through the many years she worked with the Salvation Army, where she established strong bonds with those in need.
On July 10, 1998 she married Larry “Bobby” Turner Jr. who survives of the residence. Also surviving are her sons who she loved dearly, Robert Turner of Trinity, Michael Turner of Trinity and Rhett Turner (Lauren Curry) of High Point; father, Joseph Ray Bailey of Shalimar, FL; sister, Sarah Bailey (Cecil Stainback) of Crestview, FL; and her half-brother, Mykal Bailey of Crestview, FL. She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Jean Davis in 1994; her maternal grandmother, Goldie Davis in 1994; and her maternal grandfather, Curtis Davis in 2018.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army of High Point at 301 W. Green Dr. High Point, NC 27260.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
