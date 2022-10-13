HPTNWS-10-14-22 OBITS SPENCER, MICHELLE.jpg

MORAVIAN FALLS — Michelle A. Spencer, 56, passed Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

She was born March 19, 1966, in Miami, FL, to Jeffrey R. Smith and the late Gloria J. Hines Smith. Michelle graduated Thomas Jefferson High School in 1984, where she met Tom: the love of her life and husband of 34 years. A divinely dynamic woman; Michelle accomplished it all. She was graceful yet firm. Kind yet quick. She earned respect and love from all those who had the honor of knowing her truly. Michelle’s quality of life and love were always of the utmost standard. What she gave to the world was consistently more than what she received.

