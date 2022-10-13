MORAVIAN FALLS — Michelle A. Spencer, 56, passed Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
She was born March 19, 1966, in Miami, FL, to Jeffrey R. Smith and the late Gloria J. Hines Smith. Michelle graduated Thomas Jefferson High School in 1984, where she met Tom: the love of her life and husband of 34 years. A divinely dynamic woman; Michelle accomplished it all. She was graceful yet firm. Kind yet quick. She earned respect and love from all those who had the honor of knowing her truly. Michelle’s quality of life and love were always of the utmost standard. What she gave to the world was consistently more than what she received.
Bright in mind and spirit, Michelle was a lifelong learner. She was an exceptional cook and homemaker making every space and dish she touched unique. Michelle dedicated her life to raising her two children, loving her grandchildren, and making herself a friend to all. She will be missed deeply and remembered fondly.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Tom; sister, Christine Wright; son, Blake Spencer and his wife, Jacqueline; granddaughter, Luna; daughter, Carissa Schwartz and her husband, Michael; as well as the family and friends she loved along the way.
A private family service will be taking place at a later date.
