HIGH POINT — Mr. Michael Wayne Kimble Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at WFBH High Point Medical Center. He was born on March 4, 1955, a son of the late Harry and Florence Kimble. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Deborah Gainey Kimble; a sister, Sharon Dawkins; and a grandson, Andre Kimble.
Known fondly as “Mightyman,” “PaPa,”, “Right Wing,” and “Big Mike,” Michael attended the public schools of Guilford County, and was a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School, a proud member of the Class of 1973. He was a loyal employee of Estes Express, Greensboro Terminal for 18 years. Michael drove big trucks for over 45 years total, and was a man of many talents; fixing cars, riding motorcycles, driving trucks, teaching people to drive. He shared these talents with many people. Michael was an avid dedicated “Dallas Cowboys” fan, win or lose, he would say “America’s Team.” Michael was a founding member of “United Joy Riders” and a member of “Sitting Solo MC” and HP Travelers MC. Michael never met a stranger. Anyone that had an opportunity to be an acquaintance with him was blessed. He will forever be loved and greatly missed.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Mary A. Kimble; his sons, Michael (Teresa) Kimble Jr., Robert White Jr., and Maurice Miles; his daughters, Shatarica (Tamika Columbus) Gray and Tori (Pat) Broaden; grandchildren, Kameron and KaShawn Kimble, Aja’ White, Le’Master, Le’Major & Le’Majesty Gray; one great-granddaughter, Kivanna D. Kimble; his sisters, Lydia Holland, Audria Stewart, and Tina Lee; his mother-in-law, Alvenia Miles; his in-laws, Jessie (Fred) Lewis, Cheryl Shepherd, Willis (Debra) Miles, Alan (Dawn) Miles, Patricia (Greg) Charlton, Donavan (Sherrell) Miles, Davin Miles, Ebony, Jabbar, Junell, Timothy, Lamont, and Sean Miles; other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kimble family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
